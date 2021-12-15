For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Detecting truncations: another sometimes successful method

I occasionally find truncated strings in a data audit. These usually appear when a data item has been entered in a free-text field with a character limit. For example, this string with 77 characters

A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool

looks like this when entered in a 75-character field:

A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fo

Detecting truncations programmatically is difficult and not always successful. I usually try one or all of these three methods for a selected field:

Look for bulges in the frequency distribution of data item lengths, especially at 50, 100, 200 and 255 characters

Look for unmatched braces within data items

Look for data items ending in punctuation, a trailing space or both

I then inspect any suspect items and try to decide whether something has been chopped off the right-hand end of the string. That's not always a straightforward decision, and I generally refer the suspects to the data compiler as queried entries.

I've been tinkering with a fourth method, for datasets compiled from several different sources with overlapping content. These datasets might contain both a truncated and a full version of the same data item. Here's a simplified example:

This sentence contains five words

This sentence contains just six words

This sentence contains just six wo

This sentence contains five words

This sentence contains just six words

This sentence contains just six wo

This sentence contains five words

This sentence contains just six words

This sentence contains just six wo

To tally the truncated and full versions, I can use this command:

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$0]=$0; next} {for (i in a) if ($0 ~ a[i] && length($0) > length(a[i])) print a[i] "

" $0}' demo9 demo9 | sort | uniq -c

Asking AWK to check every line against every line clearly takes a lot of time. To get some idea of the time requirement, I repeated the nine lines in the "demo9" file as 900-, 9000-, 90000- and 900000-line versions. The times were (6 core Intel Core i5-9500T, 8GB RAM):

demo9 = 0.01s

demo900 = 0.06s

demo9000 = 0.53s

demo90000 = 5.22s

demo900000 = 51.34s

Well, five seconds isn't too long for 90000 lines, but waiting for AWK to process longer lists of data items gets pretty tedious. To cut the time I can uniquify the items in the list. In the "demo" series, of course, that would reduce every list to just the three unique lines.

In any event, the results of this fourth method need to be inspected and queried. Was there truncation in the first data item below, or is it a different habitat description?

Old-growth Nothofagus with Atherosperma, Dicksonia #exactly 50 characters

Old-growth Nothofagus with Atherosperma, Dicksonia, occasional Anodopetalum

Did I mention that detecting truncation is difficult?

Last update: 2021-12-15

