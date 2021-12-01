For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Combinations from 2 lists: speed trials

This post was inspired by a recently published scientific paper describing how Python was used to build a list of a million scientific names. Each name was composed of parts taken from a list, and combinations of those parts were generated.

The result was something like a Cartesian product, about which I've blogged before. This time I was interested in performance: how does the time required to get a result vary with the number of combinations to be built?

My raw material was a shuffled list of 497113 unique genus names, "gen", and a shuffled list of 806105 unique species names, "spe". What I wanted to build were scientific names of species, like these examples:

Passer domesticus

#a real species, the house sparrow

Eucalyptus domesticus

#a non-existent species of tree

I tried two different combination-building methods. The first uses nested BASH loops:

for i in $(<gen); do for j in $(<spe); do printf "%s

" "$i $j"; done; done

The second method puts the species names in an AWK array, then builds the combinations from genus names and array elements:

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$1]=$1; next} {for (i in a) print $0,a[i]}' spe gen

I used head on the shuffled lists to build files with 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000 and 10000 genus or species names. In the first pair of trials I compared BASH and AWK speeds in building genus-species combinations with a constant 10 genus names, sending the combinations to /dev/null. In the second set of trials the combinations were built from a constant 10 species names, with increasing numbers of genus names. The results are shown below as log-log plots.

The AWK command was considerably faster and the AWK time increased more slowly with more names to be combined than did the BASH time.

In the third trial I compared BASH and AWK speeds in combining equal numbers of genus and species names. As shown on the log-log plot below, the AWK command was again the race winner and settled down (at higher numbers of names) to being about 60 times faster than the nested BASH loops. In other words, it would take BASH 10 minutes to do what AWK did in 10 seconds.

More on that last AWK combination below. Writing 100 million unique genus-species combinations to a 2.3GB text file only required about 20 seconds on my desktop (6 core Intel Core i5-9500T, 8GB RAM).

