Working around the BASH brace expansion rule

Brace expansion in BASH is a neat way to build a Cartesian product, like all the combinations of a set of first names and a set of last names. Just put the sets inside curly braces as comma-separated lists. In the example below I'm separating the two parts of the product with a whitespace:

printf "%s

" {Ann,Burt,Sal,Tom}" "{deJong,Jones,Schmidt}

Unfortunately, you can't replace what's inside those curly braces with anything other than a comma-separated list when doing brace expansion on strings. You can't put the list in a variable or in some kind of command substitution, because BASH has a rule that says that brace expansion is done first when executing a command. If you have a variable inside those curly braces, the brace expansion engine will look at it bewildered and pass it on unchanged.

There are two fairly simple alternatives to the brace expansion rule if you want the Cartesian product of sets of strings. One is based on nested loops, the other on an interesting substitution. To show how these work, I'll first put newline-separated name lists into the files "firsts" and "lasts":

firsts:



Ann

Burt

Sal

Tom





lasts:



deJong

Jones

Schmidt

Nested loops. This method abandons brace expansion and uses for loops. An outer loop goes through each of the first names and an inner loop goes through each of the last names for each of the first names:

for i in $(cat firsts); do for j in $(cat lasts); do printf "%s

" "$i $j"; done; done

The nested-loop alternative has the disadvantage that a for loop splits on whitespace, so that strings with spaces get split into their components. Suppose I modify "firsts" and "lasts" to include names with spaces, like this:

firstsA:



Ann Marie

Burt

Sal

Tom





lastsA:



de Jong

Jones

Schmidt

Running the nested-loop command on these files gives me this:

A workaround for this problem is to temporarily set the BASH built-in variable IFS to a newline:

and afterwards unset IFS.

Substitution. This second alternative isn't subject to the strings-with-spaces problem. I'll start with the names-with-spaces versions, "firstsA" and "lastsA". If I number all the names consecutively with nl -w1, I get a list of names from the two files with a tab separating number and name:

nl -w1 firstsA lastsA

Next, I'll do the brace expansion with the appropriate number sequences instead of names, and a tab character as separator. The numbers 1-4 will come from "firstsA", and 5-7 from "lastsA":

printf "%s

" {1..4}$'\t'{5..7}

Combining these two operations, I can replace numbers with names using AWK:

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$1]=$2; next} {print a[$1]" "a[$2]}' \

<(nl -w1 firstsA lastsA) <(printf "%s

" {1..4}$'\t'{5..7})

In this substitution alternative, is there a way to insert the numbers needed in the brace expansion (like 1-4 and 5-7) programmatically? Not that I know of. I can find the numbers with various BASH commands. However, I can't insert the output of those commands into the brace expansion, either as redirections or as variables, because BASH does brace expansion first. Grrr.

