A quick cross-file comparison with AWK

I really like AWK. It allows me to do simple, effective, ad hoc processing of data files, as this post will demonstrate. If AWK was a football club I'd be an ardent supporter: "Carn the mighty AWK!"

I had two data tables with a joining field in common. The first table assigned an ISO 8601 date to each unique entry in that field. The second table had an unrelated ISO 8601 date in each record. I needed to check whether any of the second table's dates were before the corresponding date in the first table, because "table2" dates were supposed to come after "table 1" dates.

The real-world tables had dozens of fields and thousands of records. Below are two vastly simplified versions. "table1" has a UID field and a date field. "table2" has its own UID field, the first table's UID field as foreign key, and its own (different) date field.

table1



ID1|date1

A01|2021-06-13

A02|2021-03-13

A03|2021-06-10

A04|2021-05-21

A05|2021-04-09

A06|2021-03-17

A07|2021-06-12

A08|2021-03-07

A09|2021-05-11

A10|2021-04-02

table2



ID2|ID1|date2

B01|A10|2021-05-27

B02|A09|2021-06-19

B03|A04|2021-05-20

B04|A10|2021-05-02

B05|A01|2021-07-23

B06|A04|2021-07-04

B07|A07|2021-07-30

B08|A07|2021-08-05

B09|A02|2021-04-13

B10|A01|2021-06-27

B11|A01|2021-07-17

B12|A03|2021-08-05

B13|A08|2021-04-05

B14|A05|2021-05-15

B15|A07|2021-07-25

B16|A07|2021-08-01

B17|A07|2021-07-09

B18|A04|2021-06-02

B19|A10|2021-05-05

B20|A10|2021-05-07

B21|A03|2021-06-27

B22|A02|2021-03-09

B23|A01|2021-07-25

B24|A09|2021-06-17

B25|A07|2021-06-08

B26|A09|2021-05-24

B27|A04|2021-06-10

B28|A10|2021-05-04

B29|A02|2021-04-03

B30|A02|2021-04-27

For those cases where the "table2" date is before the "table1" date, I want to print the "table2" UID, the "table1" date and the "table2" date, in that order. I do the job with this ad hoc AWK command:

awk -F"|" 'FNR==NR {a[$1]=$2; next} \

$3 < a[$2] {print $1 FS a[$2] FS $3}' table1 table2

In real-world data tables, one or both of the date entries might be missing. Since any ISO 8601 date is "greater than" an empty string in sort order, it's worth my while to add the condition that both dates actually exist. In the "table1", "table2" example the command would now be:

awk -F"|" 'FNR==NR && $2 {a[$1]=$2; next} \

$3 && $3 < a[$2] {print $1 FS a[$2] FS $3}' table1 table2

