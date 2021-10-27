For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Duplicate records differing only in unique identifiers

There's a big data table with lots of fields and lots of records. Each record has one or more unique identifier field entries. How to check for records that are exactly the same, apart from those unique identifiers?

I've been tinkering with this problem for years, and you can read my last, fairly clumsy effort in this BASHing data blog post from 2020. Here I present a much-improved solution, which has also gone into A Data Cleaner's Cookbook as an update.

In 2020, the fastest and most reliable method I used to extract these partial duplicates was with an AWK array and two passes through the table. In the first pass, an array "a" is built with the non-unique-identifier field entries as index string and the tally of each different entry as the value string. In the second pass through the table, AWK looks for records where the value string for the same index string is greater than one, and by default prints the record.

The example table from the 2020 blog post was the TSV "demo":

Fld1 Fld2 Fld3 Fld4 Fld5 Fld6 Fld7 Fld8 001 7b03 020d 71b7 43c4 8ffd f9352b 102e2d 002 521a 1da1 f9eb 4268 9fa8 fc7357 0a31b8 003 e6c3 0e9b dc9f 448b b1c4 7705ca 772ab5 004 36cf fd59 0c62 4eb6 82d1 e30076 ecedbd 005 15c5 7874 33dc 4b20 b1c4 7a1f3b 8465b0 006 b3fb 5bad 3361 4259 a5b0 30370c 953333 007 15c5 c3d5 33dc 4b20 b1c4 7a1f3b 8465b0 008 7b03 7686 d264 4c34 b0e4 364607 5af668 009 7ee1 8a53 5cc5 4f57 9cf5 ddc735 56eee8 010 bd75 3324 21mz 41b0 b1bc 22964a b9f2a3 011 15d7 1fb2 7223 4e8f 8f1f 8e6b76 f60cd1 012 c3cc ef6c 70fb 4a45 9428 f00f73 07e92d 013 9ab4 991c 0bd7 4f3c badf ee145b 5a6d17 014 6ad5 8395 19aa 43c4 9cea 3a3c90 e84150 015 607c 3753 8a69 44bf b41f ddb1eb 4a42ff 016 7b03 f067 71b7 43c4 8ffd f9352b 102e2d 017 05f1 89f3 5067 6712 b1c4 3b5245 4c4e35 018 e20d 5346 71a8 4b26 a31d ab914d e39049 019 15c5 52bd 33dc 4b20 b1c4 7a1f3b 8465b0 020 e917 b879 08dd 4387 b520 814a8a 10717b

Fields 1 and 3 of "demo" contain only unique values. Ignoring those two fields, are there any duplicate records in the table? The 2020 command was:

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$2,$4,$5,$6,$7,$8]++; next} \

a[$2,$4,$5,$6,$7,$8]>1' demo demo

And the output can be sorted to suit.

The method works fine, but what if there are one or two unique identifier fields and 100+ other fields? It's tedious to build an index string like $2,$4,$5,$6,$7,$8....

In my improved method, I don't have to build that string at all. Instead I first set the unique identifier field entries to the arbitrary value "1" in the first pass through the table, then index the just-modified record as $0. In the second pass, I first assign the whole, unmodified record to the variable "x", then repeat setting the unique identifier fields to "1". If the value of the array with the modified record as index is greater than 1, I print "x":

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {[Set UI field(s) = 1; a[$0]++; next} \

{x=$0; [Set UI field(s) = 1]} a[$0]>1 {print x}' table table

It's a simple change in the code, but it saves a lot of fiddling!

