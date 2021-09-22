For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

An AWK histogram with scaling

It's not hard to build a frequency-of-occurrence histogram with AWK, but scaling the histogram bars is a little bit trickier. By "scaling" I mean setting the longest bar to a defined character length in the terminal, and adjusting the lengths of all the shorter bars proportionally.

I wanted a scaled histogram so I could visually compare the lengths of data items (number of characters) in a tab-separated field. It's one of the ways I look for truncation in the field, because there are sometimes suspicious bulges or spikes in frequency at 50, 80, 100, 200 or 255 characters. This suggests that some of the data items have come from a database whose fields had character limits, and data items at these bulges need checking.

To demonstrate I'll use field 22 in the TSV "oc". There are no truncations in the field, but it's a handy example. Here are the frequencies for the number of characters in field 22:

awk -F"\t" '{a[length($22)]++} END {for (i in a) print i FS a[i]}' oc

So the length of field 22 varies from 14 to 51 characters, and there's a distinct bulge at 32 characters, with 238 occurrences.

And here's a histogram of the length frequencies, scaled so that the longest bar is 50 "*" characters long:

awk -F"\t" '{l=length($22); a[l]++; if (a[l]>max) max=a[l]} END {printf("Length\tFrequency"); for (i in a) {printf("

%s\t%s\t",i,a[i]); for (j=0;j<(int(a[i]*(50/max)));j++) printf("*")} print ""}' oc

I've modified the command and saved it in the shell function "histlen", which takes three arguments: filename, number of field to be checked, and "threshold". That last parameter allows me to exclude blank data items (l=0) or data items with short, high-frequency lengths, which might otherwise hijack the "max" variable and make bulges at higher lengths less obvious.

In the modified command, AWK will only process lines where the selected field has a length greater than the threshold (condition l>threshold). The AWK output is piped to less -X, because the fields I check often have more than one terminal-page-ful of data item lengths.

histlen() { awk -F"\t" -v fld="$2" -v threshold="$3" '{l=length($fld)} l>threshold {a[l]++; if (a[l]>max) max=a[l]} END {printf("Length\tFrequency"); for (i in a) {printf("

%s\t%s\t",i,a[i]); for (j=0;j<(int(a[i]*(50/max)));j++) printf("*")} print ""}' "$1" | less -X; }

In the real-world file "example" there's truncation in field 21 at 50 characters, and many blanks. Compare the histograms, below, with and without a threshold set at zero:

