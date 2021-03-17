For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

How to fix "one2many" data issues

I explained the "one2many" problem in an earlier BASHing data post and showed how to detect it (with the "one2many" function) in that post and in A Data Cleaner's Cookbook. In a nutshell, the problem occurs when each entry in a field (call it field A) should have only one corresponding entry in a second field (B).

Sometimes that doesn't happen. Instead, field B has the wrong entry or no entry at all. Here's a much simplified example, a tab-separated table called "demo":

saleID date item class kg 001 2021-01-02 capsicum vegetable 11.9 002 2021-01-02 banana fruit 12.7 003 2021-01-02 capsicum vegetable 3.7 004 2021-01-02 potato vegetable 4.1 005 2021-01-02 capsicum vegetable 6.0 006 2021-01-02 potato fruit 13.0 007 2021-01-02 banana vegetable 9.1 008 2021-01-02 potato vegetable 15.0 009 2021-01-02 apple fruit 5.6 010 2021-01-02 banana fruit 7.7 011 2021-01-02 pumpkin vegetable 8.3 012 2021-01-02 pumpkin vegetable 5.6 013 2021-01-02 apple fruit 3.5 014 2021-01-02 pumpkin vegetable 5.3 015 2021-01-02 capsicum vegetable 10.3 016 2021-01-03 apple fruit 12.2 017 2021-01-03 pumpkin vegetable 12.6 018 2021-01-03 potato vegetable 4.4 019 2021-01-03 apple fruit 12.5 020 2021-01-03 pumpkin vegetable 11.6 021 2021-01-03 banana vegetable 14.5 022 2021-01-03 capsicum vegetable 4.1 023 2021-01-03 banana 5.9 024 2021-01-03 potato vegetable 4.8 025 2021-01-03 apple fruit 15.6

Are all the items in the right class? "one2many" says no. One of the potato sales has been classed as "fruit", two of the banana orders are classed as "vegetable", and one banana order is missing a class entry:

The fix is simple. First, build a lookup table from the "one2many" results, containing only the correct pairing. With long "one2many" outputs this might best be done in a text editor, but in this demonstration I can do it on the command line:

one2many demo 3 4 | cut -f2- | sed -n '1p;5p' > lookup

Next, put the lookup table in an AWK array, with the item as index string and the correct class as value string. Then get AWK to replace the class entry in the main file with the correct one on every line where the item occurs. This fills in gaps in the class field, replaces incorrect entries and overwrites correct entries (with the correct one, again):

awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} FNR==NR {a[$1]=$2; next} \

$3 in a {$4=a[$3]} 1' lookup demo > demo_fixed

If instead you want to edit the table one data item at a time, the lookup table can also be used to build a "to do" list:

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$1]=$2; next} \

$3 in a && $4 != a[$3] \

{print $1 FS $3 FS $4}' lookup demo

Last update: 2021-03-17

