Form text and placeholders

The three miscellaneous demonstrations in this post all have something to do with form text and placeholders. Form text is text saved as a template and variable text is added as needed. A good example is a form letter. The basic text of the letter is stored as a document, and the date, the addressee and the salutation are variable bits that get added before the letter is sent. Sometimes the missing text is marked with a placeholder like "{DATE}".

Form text and placeholders in plain-text documents are easy to deal with on the command line, as shown below.

Routine emails. Do you get a lot of end-of-year "Season's Greetings" emails that you could answer with form text? The script below takes the template text file "2021" in /home and replaces the addressee, email date and comment placeholders with entries in a YAD form. The finished form text is then sent to the primary (X) clipboard with the xclip utility, from where it can be middle-click-pasted into a reply email. The script could be launched with a desktop icon or a keyboard shortcut.

Template file "2021":



Hi NAME,

Many thanks for your holiday greetings of DATE and your good wishes for the new year. I wish you all the best for 2021, and here's hoping it's better than 2020 was!

COMMENT

Cheers,

Sandy

#!/bin/bash

yad --form \

--field=Name \

--field="Email date" \

--field=Comment \

| awk -F"|" 'FNR==NR {split($0,a,"|"); next} \

{sub("NAME",a[1]); sub("DATE",a[2]); \

if (a[3] != "") {sub("COMMENT",a[3])} else {sub("COMMENT","")}; \

if (NF) print}' - 2021 \

| xclip

exit

Digital gardening diary. This script adds a dated entry to a plain-text file called "garden" in the "Misc" folder in /home. The YAD form has spaces for short notes on the weather and any work done in various parts of the garden. The template text is included in an AWK command.

#!/bin/bash

day=$(date +"%e %b %Y")

entry=$(yad --form \

--field=Date:RO \

--field="Weather" \

--field="Fruit trees" \

--field="Bed 1" \

--field="Bed 2" \

--field="Bed 3" \

--field=Other \ "$day" "" "" "" "" "")

if [ -z "$entry" ]; then

exit

else

awk -F"|" '{print "

"$1"

Weather: "$2"

Fruit trees: "$3"

Bed 1: "$4"

Bed 2: "$5"

Bed 3: "$6"

Other: "$7"



-----"}' <<<"$entry" >> ~/Misc/garden

fi

exit

Simple mail merge. I'd like to make text blocks (as for addressing letters) for the six people listed in the tab-separated file "people" (below).

ID Last_name First_name Street_address City State Country Postcode 022 Kibe Agni 418, Thflr, Golden Chambers, New Link Rd, Opp Citi Mall, Andheri (west) Mumbai Maharashtra India 400053 023 Kruger Johannes Marseiller Strasse 66 Schlehdorf Freistaat Bayern Germany 82444 024 Mireles Hidalgo San Andrés 51 Bañobárez Salamanca Spain 37271 025 Nish Rasheeda 45, Pushp Vihar New Delhi Delhi India 110062 036 Traugott Florian Bayreuther Strasse 6 Frankfort Brandenburg Germany 15204 047 Windhorst Magda Rue de Virton 461 Eugies Haibaut Belgium 7340

Because each person is on a separate line and each data item is in a separate, tab-separated field, I can build a text block simply by telling AWK to format the fields in each line with "virtual placeholders" like this:

Last_name First_name

Street_address

City

State Postcode

Country

I can upper-case the lastname and the country at the same time, as shown below for Sr Mireles (line 4 in "people"):

However, text blocks and labels usually have a fixed width, and it looks like Mr Kibe's street address (line 2) would make the block too wide. I can fix that by using the fmt command to split long lines (-s) and force a line limit of 30 characters (-w 30). I'll also double-space the text blocks in the printf formatting (with



):

awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {printf("%s %s

%s

%s

%s %s

%s



", \

$3,toupper($2),$4,$5,$6,$8,toupper($7))}' people | fmt -s -w 30

