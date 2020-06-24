For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Character equivalence classes 2: the nature of equivalence

In part 1 of this 2-part series I showed how to use POSIX equivalence classes in searching and replacing. But what does "equivalence" actually mean?

It's complicated, but equivalence classes based on Unicode are derived mainly from the script in which the characters appear, not by the appearance of the characters. For example, suppose I create a string using the UTF-8 characters for "A" and "a" in the Latin and Cyrillic scripts:

foo=$(printf "Latin\u0041\u0061 Cyrillic\u0410\u0430")

The "Aa" characters might look the same, but sed knows the difference:

sed 's/[[=a=]]/B/g' <<<"$foo" #Latin "a"

sed 's/[[=а=]]/B/g' <<<"$foo" #Cyrillic "a"

To explore equivalence classes further, I built a large set of the characters in which "somethings like" might be lurking. I did that with a command (below) explained in an earlier BASHing data post. The variable "set1024" contains all the visible characters in the decimal range 0 to 1023, in a single long string:

set1024=$(seq 0 1023 | awk '{x=sprintf("%c",$0); \

if (x ~ /[[:graph:]]/) print x}' | paste -s -d "\0")

Next, I ran through the 26 Latin alphabet letters with a for loop, to see what the "something like" is for each of them in that big character set:

for i in {a..z}; do grep -o "[[=$i=]]" <<<"$set1024" \

> | paste -s -d "\0"; done

So there are lots of "something likes" for some letters, but not for others. There aren't many "something likes" for digits, either, among the first 1024 visible UTF-8 characters:

for i in {0..9}; do grep -o "[[=$i=]]" <<<"$set1024"; done \

> | paste -s -d "\0"

But high in the stratospheric regions of UTF-8, up to 1000000, there are some truly peculiar "something like" numerical characters. I wonder how those equivalences were decided?

Last update: 2020-06-24

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License