For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

NOTE: BASHing data is going into recess for a month or so at the beginning of 2020 while I work on version 2 of A Data Cleaner's Cookbook.

Build your own character class inventories

In the middle of 2019, AWK guru Ed Morton offered something interesting on Stack Overflow, namely an AWK script which prints out all the characters on your system that are represented in POSIX character classes, like [:alnum:] and [:punct:].

Morton's script is fairly complicated and I wondered if there was a simpler way to do the same job on my Linux system (which has a UTF-8 locale). A command I came up with is based on GNU AWK's printf. If you specify the format as "%c", printf will print a (decimal) number as a character. For example, the "at" character "@" in ASCII (or UTF-8) encoding has the value 64. If I feed 64 to printf "%c", I get the character "@":

The numbers 0 through 255 encode the first 256 characters in UTF-8, in other words all the 1-byte characters. I can feed a list of those 256 numbers to AWK using seq, get the numbers sprintfed as characters into a variable, then test the variable to see which characters match which character class. I can print out the matches, then format the output neatly with paste:

seq 0 255 | awk '{x=sprintf("%c",$0); if (x ~ /[[:digit:]]/) print x}' \

| paste -s -d " "

It works well:

Alas, not even the versatile AWK can print non-printing characters, like those in [:space:] and [:cntrl:]. To visualise these, Morton mapped them in an array to abbreviations like "NUL". My workaround was to build a tab-separated lookup table called "256chars". It lists each of the first 256 characters either as the character itself or an abbreviation, along with a short description of the character, its Unicode code point and the numerical encoding in decimal, hexadecimal and octal. You can download "256chars" here; below is a screenshot of a portion of the table:

I like to know a character's hex value, so I wrote a new command, similar to the one above, which works on "256chars" and prints both the character and its hex value. I added some ANSI color to emphasise the character:

awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {x=sprintf("%c",$2); if (x ~ /[[:blank:]]/) \

print "\033[34m"$5"\033[0m "$3}' 256chars | column

The command also works, of course, on printable characters. Note that the invisible no-break space (NBSP) and soft hyphen (SHY) are treated as printable in [:graph:], [:print:] and [:punct:]:

Finally, to simplify the inventorying of character classes this way, I put the command in a function, "showchars". The lookup table "256chars" lives in my "scripts" folder.

showchars() { awk -F"\t" -v foo="$1" 'BEGIN {class=sprintf("[[:%s:]]",foo)} NR>1 {x=sprintf("%c",$2); if (x ~ class) print "\033[34m"$5"\033[0m "$3}' \

~/scripts/256chars | column; }

NOTE: BASHing data is going into recess for a month or so at the beginning of 2020 while I work on version 2 of A Data Cleaner's Cookbook.

Last update: 2019-12-27

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License