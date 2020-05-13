For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

How to move selected lines within a file

If you're working with a GUI text editor and want to move a particular line from one place to another, you might use cut and paste. Cut out the line, delete the gap that's left behind, insert a blank line at the destination place and paste into the blank the line from the clipboard.

If you're working with a text file on the command line (not in an editor like emacs or vim) and don't want to use a clipboard, line-moving can be done with a single AWK command.

For example, suppose I have the following file, called "demo":

SaleID|Class|Item|Count|UnitP|TotalP

146|fish|BG fillets|3|15.00|45.00

2785|fruit|banana|1|0.45|0.45

0039|fruit|banana|1|0.45|0.45

119|meat|liver paste|1|2.10|2.10

6253|veg|carrot bunch|2|4.90|9.80

8847|fish|tin tuna|4|1.50|6.00

3776|veg|pak choy|2|2.50|5.00

295|fruit|apple|6|0.94|5.64

534|fish|tin tuna|1|1.50|1.50

1221|meat|pork slices|8|4.20|33.60

and I want the "apple" line to follow the second "banana" line without a change in the order of the other lines. The following AWK command will do the job by processing "demo" twice: once to store the "apple" line in a variable, and again to do the insertion and deletion.

awk -F"|" 'FNR==NR {if ($1=="295") {x=$0; next} else next} \

$1=="0039" {$0=$0 RS x} $1!="295" {print}' demo demo

Above I've identified lines by the contents of the first field. Lines can also be identified for AWK by line number, but note that in the second pass the current line number is FNR, not NR:

awk 'FNR==NR {if (NR==9) {x=$0; next} else next} \

> FNR==4 {$0=$0 RS x} FNR!=9 {print}' demo demo

The line-number command for moving a single line can be written as a function to save a lot of typing. I call my function "shiftline":

shiftline() { awk -v target="$2" -v putafter="$3" 'FNR==NR {if (NR==target) {x=$0; next} else next} FNR==putafter {$0=$0 RS x} FNR!=target {print}' "$1" "$1"; }



shiftline [filename] [line number to be moved] [line number preceding the new position]

The same command structure can be used to move multiple lines. Suppose in "demo" I want to gather up the two "meat" lines and put them just under the header. This command will do it:

awk -F"|" 'FNR==NR {if ($1=="119") {x=$0; next} \

else if ($1=="1221") {y=$0; next} else next} \

FNR==1 {$0=$0 RS x RS y} $1!="119" && $1!="1221" {print}' demo demo

As a special case, there's a much easier way to move lines if their new position is to be either at the start of a file or the end. Here's the CSV "4firstlast":

aaa,111,mmm

bbb,222,nnn

ccc,333,ooo

ddd,444,ppp

eee,555,qqq

To move the "bbb" and "ddd" lines to either the start or the finish I can use cat and grep:

cat <(grep -E "bbb|ddd" 4firstlast) <(grep -vE "bbb|ddd" 4firstlast)

cat <(grep -vE "bbb|ddd" 4firstlast) <(grep -E "bbb|ddd" 4firstlast)

On my system, grep versions are aliased to grep --color=auto. To highlight the "apple" line and also show the rest of the "demo" file, I can use either of these two commands:

grep -E "^295\|.*$|$" demo

grep -E "^295\|.*$|^" demo

In each case grep is looking for either a line that starts with "295|" (^295\|) and finishes with zero or more characters (.*$), or an empty string. "^" is the empty string at the start of every line, and "$" is the empty string at the end of every line. grep will color what it finds, but with empty strings there's nothing to color.

Last update: 2020-05-13

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License