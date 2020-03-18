For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

A curious pair of data ops

Multiple pivots. The screenshot above shows imaginary daily trades in four different markets. How to extract (from the tab-separated table "trades") the buy/sell/volume figures by day for each of the markets separately? I did it like this:

markets=(London NewYork Shanghai Tokyo)



awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $1 != "" {a=$1} \

$1 == "" {$1=a} 1' trades > filled_trades



for j in "${markets[@]}"; do \

> do datamash --header-in -s crosstab 1,2 first "$j" < filled_trades \

| sed "1s/^/$j/"; echo; done

The for loop can be modified to print each market result to a separate file:

markets=(London NewYork Shanghai Tokyo)



for j in "${markets[@]}"; do \

> datamash --header-in -s crosstab 1,2 first "$j" < filled_trades \

| sed "1s/^/$j/" > "$j"_trades; done

I fiddled with a pure AWK approach to this data reformatting, but it was way more complicated than the one shown above.

Keying the unreadable. I don't understand Chinese characters. Faced with this tab-separated list of 31 transaction numbers and customer names, how can I assign a unique, 3-digit customer number to each name?

Answer: with AWK. I'll put each of the Chinese-character names as index string into an array "a", and set the value string to an incremented variable "n". I'll then add a field to each record with the "n" value for that customer, formatted as a 3-digit number:

awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"; print "TransID\tName\tPersID"} \

> NR>1 && !a[$2] {a[$2]=++n} \

> NR>1 {$3=sprintf("%03d",a[$2]); print}' list

And here's a list of customers by name and customer ID number, together with the number of times each name appears in the list of 31 transactions. I've added here a transliteration of each name into Pinyin (from here).

Last update: 2020-03-18

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License