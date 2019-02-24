For a full list of BASHing data blog posts, see the index page.

Data from dingbats: copying down

My wife recently received a spreadsheet with entries as shown in this screenshot:

It's a good example of the IT misdemeanor Grossly Inappropriate Use of a Spreadsheet, because the list with its odd formatting and layout could just as well have been sent as a word-processor document, and in a spreadsheet the list is useless without data cleaning.

You can't prevent dingbats from managing data, but you can sometimes fix their messes. I'll rewrite this case in point as an even uglier file, "ding":

Group Type Variety grains wheat Beckom millet fruits apple Royal Gala Pink Lady pear poultry chicken turkey

which I want to tidy up as

Group Type Variety grains wheat Beckom grains millet fruits apple Royal Gala fruits apple Pink Lady fruits pear poultry chicken poultry turkey

Notice that I've been inconsistent: sometimes an item is offset by one line ("apple" from "fruits", "Beckom" from "wheat"), sometimes it isn't ("chicken" on the same line as "poultry", "Royal Gala" on the same line as "apple").

Repairing this file will involve re-aligning data items and copying down items to blanks in the next record. For all the fixes I'll use AWK on the command line, although in this case (and in small files generally) the repairs are easily done in a spreadsheet.

Blank lines, like the one between lines 2 and 4 in "ding", can be deleted with awk NF.

The next step is to fill down in field 1:

awk NF ding | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $1 != "" {a=$1} $1 == "" {$1=a} 1'

Next I'll remove any lines with nothing in fields 2 and 3:

awk NF ding | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $1 != "" {a=$1} $1 == "" {$1=a} 1' | awk '!($2 == "" && $3 =="")'

Now to fill down in field 2:

awk NF ding | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $1 != "" {a=$1} $1 == "" {$1=a} 1' | awk '!($2 == "" && $3 =="")' | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $2 != "" {b=$2} $2 == "" {$2=b} 1'

The last step is tricky. I want to delete any lines like "grains[tab]wheat" where the next line has the same field 1 and field 2 but field 3 is filled, as in "grains[tab]wheat[tab]Beckom". AWK can be made to look ahead one line, but another way to do this is to reverse the line order with tac:

AWK can now process the file line by line, looking to see where field 3 is first filled, then empty, while fields 1 and 2 don't change. After that, the line order can be restored with another dose of tac:

awk NF ding | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $1 != "" {a=$1} $1 == "" {$1=a} 1' | awk '!($2 == "" && $3 =="")' | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $2 != "" {b=$2} $2 == "" {$2=b} 1' | tac | awk '$3 != "" {a=$1; b=$2} $1==a && $2==b && $3 == "" {a=""; b=""; next} 1' | tac

Well, that was seven separate commands to fix "ding", and although one or two commands might be combined in if/else constructions, there's no doubt that fixing "ding" by hand in a spreadsheet would be simpler. The command-line method, however, avoids copy-down errors and is better suited to much larger files that have suffered at the hands of a dingbat.

