Hunting gremlins

In the UTF-8 files I audit, the only invisible characters I expect to see... er... not see... are whitespace (hexadecimal 20), horizontal tab (09) and newline (linefeed; 0a). All others I call "gremlins". They include carriage return (0d), no-break space (c2 a0), soft hyphen (c2 ad) and another 62 control characters.

Gremlins are a nuisance. One gremlin causes a shell to hang. Less evil gremlins lurk inside apparently OK strings and cause the strings to be processed weirdly. In the file "demo1", two of the strings contain no-break spaces (in different places), two contain soft hyphens (in different places) and three have no gremlins. Watch what happens when I sort and uniquify "demo1":

I detect and count gremlins with a shell script called "gremlins", shown here in A Data Cleaner's Cookbook. The first part of the script reports on carriage returns, soft hyphens and no-break spaces. The second part of the script looks for other control characters, and reports their abundance and their "core" hexadecimal values (main byte). (In UTF-8 encoding, the gremlins with "core" hex values from 80 up are two-byte characters with hex c2 as the first byte.)

Tallying up gremlins is well and good, but before getting rid of them I need to know what they're doing in the file. For this I have another script, "gremfinder", shown below and in the Cookbook. The command takes as its arguments the name of the tab-separated table (TSV) and the "core" hex value of the gremlin in question, as reported by the "gremlins" script. The "gremfinder" automatically adds a c2 byte to the "core" hex value where needed in UTF-8 encoding, and locates gremlins by field. It generates a TSV with record (line) number, field number and data item containing the gremlin); the TSV is named "[selected hex value]-list-[filename]".

If wanted, the script then prints a uniquified list of data items in each field, with the invisible gremlin visualised as a space with yellow background coloring. Here's the result for ESA (core hex 87) in the table "ver3":

And here's the ESA gremlin log with line (record) number, field number and data item, as seen in my shell (left) and in Geany text editor (right):

In this case the ESA's have replaced the á in Michoacán and Yucatán, so a global replacement in the file would be the correct fix (not just deleting the gremlin!). In UTF-8 encoding, á is hex c3 a1:

sed 's/\xc2\x87/\xc3\xa1/g' ver3 > ver4

The "gremfinder" script:

#!/bin/bash

yelbkg=$(printf "\033[103m")

reset=$(printf "\033[0m")

if ((128 > $(printf "%d" "0x$2"))); then

char=$(printf "\x$2")

else

char=$(printf "\xc2\x$2")

fi

awk -F"\t" -v grem="$char" '$0 ~ grem {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) \

{if ($i ~ grem) {print NR FS i FS $i}}}' "$1" \

| sort -t $'\t' -nk2 -nk1 > "$2"-list-"$1"

echo

echo "Table \"$1\" has \"$2\"-containing words in the following field(s):"

cut -f2- "$2"-list-"$1" | sort | uniq -c | sed 's/[ ]*//;s/[ ]/\t/' \

| awk -F"\t" '{print "\tfield "$2" in "$1" records"}'

echo

read -p "Show uniquified results with less? (y/n)" foo

echo

if [ "$foo" == "n" ]; then

exit 0

else

cut -f2- "$2"-list-"$1" | sort -n | uniq | sed "s/$char/${yelbkg} ${reset}/g" | less -RX

fi

exit 0

Last update: 2020-01-22

