A muggle's guide to AWK arrays: 3

Part 2 in this series looked at the 2-file command structure, where the first part of an AWK command created an array based on the first file, and the second part of the command used the array to filter a second file.

Another way to think about this command structure is that an AWK array is like a lookup table, held in memory. You can use that lookup table for different kinds of data operations on another file. In this post I'll demonstrate reformatting and table joining.

Reformatting. This example is based on the tab-separated "months" table I described in an earlier BASHing data post:

1 01 Jan January i I 2 02 Feb February ii II 3 03 Mar March iii III 4 04 Apr April iv IV 5 05 May May v V 6 06 Jun June vi VI 7 07 Jul July vii VII 8 08 Aug August viii VIII 9 09 Sep September ix IX 10 10 Oct October x X 11 11 Nov November xi XI 12 12 Dec December xii XII

For reasons I don't understand, a European organisation has recently recommended that certain scientific papers should have dates in the format d(d) Mmm. YYYY (e.g. 3 Feb. 2009) rather than in the widely accepted ISO 8601 date format (2009-02-03). I'll call this recommendation the "Eurosci" format. In what follows I'll re-format "American style" dates into "Eurosci".

The American-style dates come from a tab-separated part ("datelist") of a Wikipedia table of Japanese baseball stars and the dates of their debuts in American major league baseball:

The first step in reformatting will be to break up the dates into their month, day and year pieces using AWK's split function. There are two ways to do this. The first is to use a plain space as the separator, and to remove the comma after the day string with gensub:

I find that method a little clumsy, so instead I'll tell split with a regex that the separator is either a space or a comma. In the demonstration case, that means the year string is the fourth element in split's array, not the third. The third element is an empty string after the comma:

When the date string has been split into pieces, the pieces can be re-arranged, and I'll use the "months" array to replace the month string with an abbreviation:

awk -F"\t" \

'BEGIN {print "Player" FS "MLB Debut" FS "date in Eurosci"} \

FNR==NR {a[$4]=$3; next} \

FNR>1 {split($2,b,"[, ]"); \

printf("%s\t%s %s. %s

",$0,b[2],a[b[1]],b[4])}' \

months datelist

Table joins. Before I retired as a millipede-ologist I stored specimen data in 3 plain-text, tab-separated tables:

an events table with a unique ID number (="EventCode") for every collecting site visit

table with a unique ID number (="EventCode") for every collecting site visit a names table with a unique name string for each species

table with a unique name string for each species a specimens table with specimen details for a name string + EventCode combination

I entered data into each table with a YAD form and did certain data ops (such as data validation and editing) independently on each table. When the time came to combine or analyse data across tables, I used a suitable AWK command based on an array or arrays. The operations were similar in their logic to SQL queries and often involved joining the tables.

For example, suppose I wanted a tab-separated list of basic facts about specimens of the millipede Lissodesmus horridomontis, together with the lat/lons and dates of collection. I could join the events and specimens tables like this:

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$1]=($4 FS $5 FS $15); next} \

$2 ~ /horridomontis/ {print $4 FS $5 FS $6 FS a[$3]}' events specimens \

| sort -t $'\t' -k6

Another query might be From which Australian States have millipedes in the family Haplodesmidae been collected? The AWK command will need to build arrays from events and names before processing specimens, and will therefore be joining 3 tables.

awk -F"\t" 'ARGIND==1 {a[$1]=$3; next} \

> ARGIND==2 && $6 == "Haplodesmidae" {b[$2]; next} \

> ARGIND==3 && $2 in b {print a[$3]}' \

> events names specimens | sort | uniq

Last update: 2019-08-23

