Renumber a list after inserting a line

I was writing a long, numbered list in a text editor when Murphy's Law struck. Number 37 in the list, I realised, should really appear after number 14. I could insert a blank after line 14, cut out line 37 and paste it into the blank line 15, but then I would have to renumber all the following lines. Sigh. Maybe I could do that more quickly with some command-line code?

Yes, but... As usual, writing the code took longer than a manual edit would have taken. Also as usual, I had to choose between a range of possible command-line solutions. My first choice was to process the list and modify it with AWK, because I'm AWK-o-philic. My AWK command was ugly. And confusing.

Next option: instead of processing the list as-is, how about taking it apart and rebuilding it?

Remove the numbering

Insert the new line

Renumber the list

And that's what I did, using non-AWK shell tools. Here's "file", a simplified list:

(1) original line 1

(2) original line 2

(3) original line 3

(4) original line 4

(5) original line 5

(6) original line 6

(7) original line 7

(8) original line 8

(9) original line 9

(10) original line 10

And here's the code to insert a new line 6 and renumber the following lines:

INSERT="new line 6"



paste -d"\0" \

<(seq -f "(%g) " $(($(wc -l < file)+1))) \

<(cut -d" " -f2- file | sed "6i\\$INSERT")

Because the code might be useful in future, I rewrote it as a function. The first argument ($1) is the filename, the second ($2) is the line number for the insertion, and the third ($3) is the text to be inserted:

insren() { paste -d"\0" <(seq -f "(%g) " $(($(wc -l < "$1")+1))) <(cut -d" " -f2- "$1" | sed "$2i\\$3"); }

It works:

"insren" would need modifying for a different numbering format (in the seq section, and maybe for cut and paste as well), but it suits my habitual (1), (2), (3)... list-numbering style. I've added "insren" to my functions library so I can remember and edit it when needed.

