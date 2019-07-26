For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.
Renumber a list after inserting a line
I was writing a long, numbered list in a text editor when Murphy's Law struck. Number 37 in the list, I realised, should really appear after number 14. I could insert a blank after line 14, cut out line 37 and paste it into the blank line 15, but then I would have to renumber all the following lines. Sigh. Maybe I could do that more quickly with some command-line code?
Yes, but... As usual, writing the code took longer than a manual edit would have taken. Also as usual, I had to choose between a range of possible command-line solutions. My first choice was to process the list and modify it with AWK, because I'm AWK-o-philic. My AWK command was ugly. And confusing.
Next option: instead of processing the list as-is, how about taking it apart and rebuilding it?
- Remove the numbering
- Insert the new line
- Renumber the list
And that's what I did, using non-AWK shell tools. Here's "file", a simplified list:
(1) original line 1
(2) original line 2
(3) original line 3
(4) original line 4
(5) original line 5
(6) original line 6
(7) original line 7
(8) original line 8
(9) original line 9
(10) original line 10
And here's the code to insert a new line 6 and renumber the following lines:
INSERT="new line 6"
paste -d"\0" \
<(seq -f "(%g) " $(($(wc -l < file)+1))) \
<(cut -d" " -f2- file | sed "6i\\$INSERT")
To explain the command I'll start with the last part, cut -d" " -f2- file | sed "6i\\$INSERT", the output of which is redirected to paste. The numbers (n) at the start of each line are separated from the text by a plain space, so I tell cut with -d" " to use as a space as the field delimiter. cut then slices out the text portions of the lines in "file" with -f2-, which means "field 2 and all following fields". The line numbering has been removed.
Next step is to insert some text in a new line following line 6. For this I use sed with its "i\" option. This inserts before the looked-for pattern, which in this case is the line address "6". The string to be inserted is here stored in the shell variable "INSERT". A backslash before the "\" in the "i\" stops the shell from seeing the string to be inserted as the literal string "$INSERT", and the sed command is wrapped in double quotes to allow the shell to expand the "$INSERT" variable. The new line has been inserted.
Now for the renumbering, which is done with the paste + seq method I described in a previous BASHing data post. The seq formatting includes the round brackets I use around my numbers, and the final number for seq to format comes from a bit of BASH arithmetic: $(($(wc -l < file)+1)). This adds 1 to the line count for the original file, obtained with wc -l. The output will have all its lines (originals + new line) correctly numbered.
The last job is done by paste. It joins the redirected seq command and the redirected cut+sed command with a blank space as separator (-d"\0).
Because the code might be useful in future, I rewrote it as a function. The first argument ($1) is the filename, the second ($2) is the line number for the insertion, and the third ($3) is the text to be inserted:
insren() { paste -d"\0" <(seq -f "(%g) " $(($(wc -l < "$1")+1))) <(cut -d" " -f2- "$1" | sed "$2i\\$3"); }
It works:
"insren" would need modifying for a different numbering format (in the seq section, and maybe for cut and paste as well), but it suits my habitual (1), (2), (3)... list-numbering style. I've added "insren" to my functions library so I can remember and edit it when needed.
Last update: 2019-07-26
The blog posts on this website are licensed under a
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License