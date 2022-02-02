For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

How to use patsplit (GNU AWK)

patsplit was introduced in version 4.0 of GNU AWK. It's a string splitter, and it allows you to dissect a string more flexibly than you can with AWK's substr function.

Given a string, patsplit breaks the string into pieces that match a regex and stores the pieces in an array. It returns the number of pieces.

patsplit(string,array,regex)

Simple uses. Here the string to be split is "a4b33c19d":

(1) Print the number of pieces that are 1 or more digits long:

awk '{n=patsplit($0,z,/[0-9]+/); print n}' <<< "a4b33c19d"

awk '{patsplit($0,z,/[0-9]+/); print length(z)}' <<< "a4b33c19d"

(2) Print just the second piece:

awk '{patsplit($0,z,/[0-9]+/); print z[2]}' <<< "a4b33c19d"

(3) Print the first and last piece:

awk '{n=patsplit($0,z,/[0-9]+/); print z[1],z[n]}' <<< "a4b33c19d"

(4) In the CSV "x37ffi,a4b33c19d,brr9lm7", print the first and last piece in the second field:

awk -F"," '{n=patsplit($2,z,/[0-9]+/); print z[1],z[n]}'

<<< "x37ffi,a4b33c19d,brr9lm7"

Separators. The patsplit function can store the separator following the target regex, in a separate array:

patsplit(string,array-with-targets,regex,array-with-separators)

(5) Print the targets and their following separators in serial order:

awk '{n=patsplit($0,z,/[0-9]+/,x); \

for (i=0;i<=n;i++) print i,z[i],x[i]}' OFS="|" <<< "a4b33c19d"

(6) Print the pieces that aren't digits, and their following separators, in serial order:

awk '{n=patsplit($0,z,/[^0-9]+/,x); \

for (i in z) print i,z[i],x[i]}' OFS="|" <<< "a4b33c19d"

Alternatives. In the shell, there are always alternative ways to process text. For example, I can duplicate that last patsplit command's output (6) with paste, grep and nl:

I can also do string splitting with AWK's split function. Like patsplit, split stores targets and separators in two arrays:

split(string,array-with-targets,regex for separator,array-with-separators)

And here are the split versions of examples 1-6:

awk '{split($0,j,/[0-9]+/,k); print length(k)}' <<< "a4b33c19d"



awk '{split($0,j,/[0-9]+/,k); print k[2]}' <<< "a4b33c19d"



awk '{n=split($0,j,/[0-9]+/,k); print k[1],k[n-1]}' <<< "a4b33c19"



awk -F"," '{n=split($2,j,/[0-9]+/,k); print k[1],k[n-1]}' \

<<< "x37ffi,a4b33c19d,brr9lm7"



awk '{n=split($0,j,/[0-9]+/,k); \

for (i=0;i<=(n-1);i++) print i,k[i],j[i+1]}' \

OFS="|" <<< "a4b33c19d"



awk '{n=split($0,j,/[0-9]+/,k); \

for (i in j) print i,j[i],k[i]}' \

OFS="|" <<< "a4b33c19d"

I haven't yet seen a string-splitting task that couldn't be done with a split tweak, although there are probably splits that are more easily done with patsplit. However, I still think it's good that GNU AWK has both splitters in its toolbox, because I suspect I'll someday need to do an ugly split for which patsplit is the perfect tool.

Last update: 2022-02-02

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License