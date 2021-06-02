For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

CSV to table, table to CSV

The title of this post may sound a little strange. A data CSV is already a table, isn't it? With fields separated by commas?

True, but the data ops demonstrated below aren't so simple. The first one comes from a 2019 Stack Exchange question. Given this CSV (I'll call the file "datacsv")...

ATGC,CD3,56

ATGC,CD4,67

ATGC,IgD,126

ATGC,IgM,127

AGTC,CD3,67

AGTC,CD4,78

AGTC,IgD,102

AGTC,IgM,89

TCGA,CD3,334

TCGA,CD4,123

TCGA,IgD,456

TCGA,IgM,80

CGTA,CD3,54

CGTA,CD4,32

CGTA,IgD,82

CGTA,IgM,117

...how could you build a table with the first field as column headers, the second field as row headers and the third field as values? The highest-voted answer used an AWK script with three for loops, but the job can be done a lot easier with GNU datamash:

datamash -st, crosstab 2,1 collapse 3 < datacsv | tr ',' '\t'

The reverse operation is to "decompose" a 2x2 table into its component triplets, namely row value, column value, table value, and comma-separate the values. To demonstrate I'll use a made-up example, "datatable", which is tab-separated:

Team 2017 2018 2019 2020 Firedolls 16 9 Wonder Women 14 19 11 15 Panthers 22 20 19 Queen Bees 12 10 17 Fembots 18 22 29 20

awk -F"\t" 'NR==1 {for (i=2;i<=NF;i++) col[i]=$i} \

> NR>1 {for (j=2;ji<=NF;j++) print $1 OFS col[j] OFS $j}' \

> OFS="," datatable | sort

And just for fun I'll pass the "decomposed" table as a CSV to datamash for reconstructing as a table. This time I'll let datamash do the sorting:

Last update: 2021-06-02

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License