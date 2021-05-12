For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

A data checker's checklist

The BASHing data blog has been in recess while I worked on a new resource for digital data checkers and cleaners. I've now got something like an outline of topics for that resource, which I'm offering below. Comments from readers would be very welcome on things I've left out, and on things with which data workers would firmly disagree. BASHing data, meanwhile, will continue with occasional posts on miscellaneous topics (like next week's post on some spectacular mojibake).

The new resource will help data workers build data tables that cause the least trouble for downstream data users and processing applications. It explains what to look for in a data table but not how to look. There's no code in the new resource, and no software recommendations. The data-working community is very diverse and includes Excel, R, Python and AWK/BASH wizards. Different workers will have different preferred strategies for checking data tables and for cleaning them. Each to their own!

Basic layout

A data table is a rectangular array of data items

Each field (column) contains one and only one kind of data

All records (rows) have the same number of fields

The first record has field names

No entirely blank records and no entirely blank fields

No extra metadata lines outside the field/record array

Missing data items are just that: missing (empty strings)

Formatting and characters

The table is plain, unformatted text

Encoding is UTF-8

Lines end with the linefeed character, not carriage return + linefeed

The field-separating character does not appear within any data item

Data items contain only letters, numbers, simple punctuation and plain whitespace

No invisible control characters, no-break spaces or soft hyphens

No leading, trailing or excess whitespace within data items

No linebreaks within data items

Each character has just one encoding, preferably the simplest

Combining characters are normalised to single character equivalents

Lost characters ("?", "�" and mojibake) are replaced with originals

No unnecessary quoting of data items

No markup or markdown

Paired characters such as "(" and ")" are correctly matched within data items

Fields

An index field has a code for each record

No duplicate entries in the index field

No missing-but-expected fields

No empty fields (field is named but empty in all records)

Records

No blank records

No records split over two or more lines

No exact duplicate records

Partial duplicate records only where expected

Data items

All data items valid for their field

All data items appropriate for their field

All data items correctly and consistently formatted for their field

No pseudo-duplicated data items

No missing-but-expected data items

No truncated data items

No "filler" for missing data

Dates? Include date field formatted as ISO 8601

Coordinates? Include decimal latitude and decimal longitude fields

Check for "copy-down" errors from table previously in spreadsheet

Check for "field shift" errors from table previously in spreadsheet

Cross-table and between-table relationships

No "unilaterally" missing data items in paired fields

No disagreements between related fields

No disagreements of the min > max (!) kind

Fields shared between tables have the same fieldname

Fields shared between tables have referential integrity

