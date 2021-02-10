For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Converting a list to a presence/absence table

Structured and tidy data is great to work with, because on the command line you can reliably convert one structure into another. For example, here's the text file "plots":

p1

nocu,atmo,dian,acme

p2

euob,nocu,atmo,dian

p3

euob,acme,acde,lela,pibi

p4

nocu,eulu,atmo,dian,phas,ceni

p5

nocu,eulu,anbi,phas

p5

nocu,phas,euni,legl,eulu,anbi,phas

p6

euob,euni,phas,legl,lesc

p7

nocu,atmo,dian,angl,anbi

p8

acde,phas,nocu,lela

The file was created by an (imaginary) ecologist who visited 8 forest plots (p1 - p8) and on each plot recorded tree species. The recording was done with a simple note-taking app on the ecologist's phone. For each plot there's a plot-code line followed by a line with comma-separated, 4-letter species codes. Notice that in "p5" the code "phas" is unnecessarily repeated.

Back in her office, the ecologist puts "plots" on her laptop before doing an analysis of the tree data based on presence/absence. Her analytical software, though, wants a tab-separated species-vs-plots table where a "1" in the table will indicate presence and "0" an absence.

The ecologist could do the data reformatting manually in a spreadsheet, then export the spreadsheet as a TSV. However, this would take time and she might make data entry errors. (And the more the transects and species codes, the longer it would take and the greater the chance of error.) A faster and less error-prone method is to use the command line and the excellent GNU datamash:

paste - - -d"," < plots \

| awk -F"," '{for (i=2;i<=NF;i++) print $i"\t"$1}' \

| sort | uniq \

| datamash --filler="0" crosstab 1,2 \

| sed '1s/^/sp/'

If the ecologist wanted to do this kind of data re-structuring regularly, she could put her code into a BASH script to save re-entering it each time. The script could include tidying commands for the plot file, e.g. to remove blank lines, unwanted spaces and extra commas.

Last update: 2021-02-10

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License