ASCII score bars and a gorblimey command

In January 2021, Stack Overflow contributor "1511" was having trouble getting the desired result in BASH:

I have a file with a bunch of integers like this:



6

2

3

4

3



The goal is to convert those integers in stats like in a videogame, for example, if the number is 6, the stats must be ******----, if the number is 4 the result must be ****------.

Stack Overflow contributors proposed various solutions. I'll demonstrate two of them and then suggest a third.

from anubhava:

awk '{s = sprintf("%*s", $1, ""); \

gsub(/ /, "*", s); \

p = sprintf("%*s", 10-$1, ""); \

gsub(/ /, "-", p); \

print s p}' file

from Ed Morton:

awk 'BEGIN {lgth = 10; \

curr = base = sprintf("%*s",lgth,""); \

gsub(/ /,"*",curr); \

gsub(/ /,"-",base); \

line = curr base} \

{print substr(line,(lgth-$1)+1,lgth)}' file

from me (user2138595):

awk -v OFS="*" '{NF=($1+1); $1=""; \

print gensub(/ /,"-","gorblimey",sprintf("%-10s",$0))}' file

Last update: 2021-01-27

