For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

How to build a multi-file fields concordance

Suppose I have 2 CSV tables with some shared fields, like this:

file1:

Bulgaria,Canada,Germany,Greece,Ireland,Japan,Mozambique,Panama,Peru,Tunisia

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn



file2:

Albania,Brunei,Bulgaria,Cyprus,Greece,Ireland,Kenya,Peru,Slovenia

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

Suppose also I'd like to compare what's in the shared fields, using a tool like AWK. That means I'll need the field numbers. Those numbers are easy to get with shell tools:

paste <(head -1 file1 | tr ',' '

' | nl) \

<(head -1 file2 | tr ',' '

' | nl)

But simple lists of fields aren't eyeball-friendly. What I really want is a concordance: a table listing just the shared fields with their respective numbers in the 2 files. This AWK command will build a concordance:

awk -F"," 'BEGIN {print "Country\tfld_in_1\tfld_in_2"} \

ARGIND==1 && FNR==1 {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) a[$i]=i} \

ARGIND==2 && FNR==1 {for (j=1;j<=NF;j++) \

if ($j in a) print $j "\t" a[$j] "\t" j}' file1 file2

I've used the ARGIND method for identifying files because that command structure is easily extended. Suppose there's a third file, "file3", with the same shared fields:

file3:

Andorra,Bulgaria,Chile,Denmark,Greece,Hungary,Ireland,Peru,Vietnam

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn,nnn

To make a 3-file concordance, I only need to build a second array "b" from the "file2" header, then extend the "file3" condition: if the current field contents is an index string in "a" and an index string in "b"...

awk -F"," 'BEGIN {print "Country\tfld_in_1\tfld_in_2\tfld_in3"} \

ARGIND==1 && FNR==1 {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) a[$i]=i} \

ARGIND==2 && FNR==1 {for (j=1;j<=NF;j++) b[$j]=j} \

ARGIND==3 && FNR==1 {for (k=1;k<=NF;k++) \

if ($k in a && $k in b) print $k "\t" a[$k] "\t" b[$k] "\t" k}' \

file1 file2 file3

Please note: The archived versions of A Data Cleaner's Cookbook and all the latest posts in this blog have been updated in Zenodo. From there the archive can be downloaded for offline use. Since all the links between the Cookbook and the blog are local in the archived versions, you can use both resources without needing to go online.



BASHing data will now go into recess for the (austral) summer holiday!

Last update: 2020-12-23

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License