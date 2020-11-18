For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Check the day of year, given a date

The ugliest function in my data-auditing toolkit is "chkday". I wrote it for data tables containing both a date in ISO 8601 format and the corresponding day number for the given year. Here's a simplified version of such a table, called "dates":

ID ISO_8601_date day aaa 2017-03-14 72 bbb 1995-11-06 310 ccc 2000-04-19 109

The day numbers for aaa and ccc are incorrect, and to find those records I use the horrible "chkday":

chkday() { awk -F"\t" -v isodate="$2" -v dayno="$3" 'NR>1 && $isodate != "" && $dayno != "" {split($isodate,a,"-"); b=strftime("%j",mktime(a[1]" "a[2]" "a[3]" 0 0 0")); if (b != sprintf("%03d",$dayno)) print $isodate FS $dayno FS b}' "$1"; }

"chkday" takes as its 3 arguments the filename of a tab-separated table, the number of the field with the ISO date and the number of the field with the day number to be checked. Where the day number is wrong, "chkday" returns the ISO date, the given day number and the correct day number:

I've often thought that there must be a better way to do this. After all, getting the day number of an ISO date is so easy with the date command:

There are two different ways (that I know of) to put a shell command like date inside an AWK command, and make the shell command output available to AWK. One is to use the system() function:

A second method is to simply run the shell command and save its output with getline in a variable; this is a GNU AWK (gawk) trick:

To see where the mismatches are, I can pipe the outputs to a second AWK command that looks for disagreement between the 2 last fields in the output:

awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {printf("%s\t%03d\t",$2,$3); system("date -d "$2" +%j")}' dates | awk '$2 != $3'



awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {"date -d "$2" +%j" |& getline foo; printf("%s\t%03d\t%s

",$2,$3,foo)}' dates | awk '$2 != $3'

Well, they both work, but I don't think I've prettified my function very much with either of those two approaches:

chkday_system() { awk -F"\t" -v isodate="$2" -v dayno="$3" 'NR>1 && $isodate != "" && $dayno != "" {printf("%s\t%03d\t",$isodate,$dayno); system("date -d "$isodate" +%j")}' "$1" | awk '$2 != $3'; }



chkday_getline() { awk -F"\t" -v isodate="$2" -v dayno="$3" 'NR>1 {"date -d "$isodate" +%j" |& getline foo; printf("%s\t%03d\t%s

",$isodate,$dayno,foo)}' "$1" | awk '$2 != $3'; }

...so for the time being I'm sticking with "chkday".

Last update: 2020-11-18

