For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

A quick repair job on a dislocated table

The tab-separated data table I was auditing had 5463 records with 21 fields each, but something was seriously wrong. Here's a hugely simplified version of that table, called "dislocated":

Fld1 Fld2 Fld3 Fld4 Fld5 Fld6 Fld7 001 ccc LLL 111 Qqq, 888 mmm hhh 002 ggg PPP 777 Rrr 444 sss 003 vvv AAA 333 Eee, 666 ddd hhh 004 ooo EEE 222 Iii, 999 uuu hhh 005 hhh JJJ 888 Vvv, 111 aaa hhh 006 bbb CCC 444 Sss 222 kkk 007 iii RRR 666 Bbb 555 ddd 008 rrr NNN 333 Jjj, 888 iii hhh 009 sss HHH 555 Www 333 xxx 010 aaa TTT 999 Qqq, 111 uuu hhh

Somehow the comma[space] in field 5 (above) had been converted to a field separator in certain records. This displaced all the subsequent fields in those records one field to the right, and the last field (always containing "hhh") had been trimmed off.

To continue the audit I needed to fix the real-world table. My quick, Band-Aid® solution was an AWK command (shown here for "dislocated", not for the real-world table):

awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} NR>1 && $5 !~ /,/ \

{print $1,$2,$3,$4,$5", "$6,$7,"hhh"; next} 1' dislocated

Last update: 2020-07-15

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License