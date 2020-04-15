For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Checking date components across fields

The checking operation explained below is similar to one described here in A Data Cleaner's Cookbook. I used it when auditing a CSV data table with ca 18500 records and 17 fields, including a date field in dd-mmm-yy format and "decomposed date" fields for day, month and year. Were there any disagreements between date fields? [Spoiler: yes].

To show how I checked the table, I'll do each of three operations separately, then combine them in the single command I used. Here's a simplified demonstration table called "demo":

Date,Day,Month,Year

23-Sep-05,23,9,2005 #All OK

NA,NA,NA,1977 #Quite a few of these were in the data table

03-Jul-82,3,6,1982 #Month disagreement

26-Apr-93,26,4,1993 #All OK

09-Jun-03,8,6,2003 #Day disagreement

13-Aug-67,12,8,1977 #Day and year disagreement

26-Jul-04,26,7,2004 #All OK

Year. Are the last 2 characters in Date (if it doesn't contain "NA") different from the last 2 characters in Year?

awk -F"," $1 != "NA" {if (substr($1,8) != substr($4,3)) print}' demo

Month. For details on using a "months" table to convert between month formats, see this BASHing data post. My "months" table looks like this:

The checking command for month disagreements first splits the Date string, then looks to see if the month part of the string, converted to a number, is different from the number in the Month field:

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$3]=$1; next} $1 != "NA" {split($1,b,"-"); if (a[b[2]] != $3) print}' FS="\t" months FS="," demo

Day. Here I check to see if the day component "b[1]" from the split-up Date string is different from the number in the Day field, but first I need to format "b[1]" to lose any leading zero (e.g. in "03-Jul-82"):

awk -F"," '$1 != "NA" {split($1,b,"-"); if (sprintf("%d",b[1]) != $2) print}' demo

Putting them all together...

...is just a matter of combining the tests with "||" (logical OR) between them:

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$3]=$1; next} $1 != "NA" {split($1,b,"-"); if (substr($1,8) != substr($4,3) || a[b[2]] != $3 || sprintf("%d",b[1]) != $2) print}' FS="\t" months FS="," demo

In the real world. The table I was auditing, here called "data_table", had 17 fields. Date was field 6, Day was field 7, Month was field 8 and Year was field 9. The table was (luckily) a simple CSV, with no embedded commas in any field. However, I didn't want to print out the whole of a record with disagreements, just the four fields with date components plus the first two fields in the data table, ID1 and ID2, which together made each record unique. To do this printing I had to specify an output field separator for re-building records, and I decided to use tabs (-v OFS="\t"). The real-world command was:

awk -v OFS="\t" \

'FNR==NR {a[$3]=$1; next} \

$6 != "NA" {split($6,b,"-"); \

if (substr($6,8) != substr($9,3) \

|| a[b[2]] != $8 \

|| sprintf("%d",b[1]) != $7) \

print $1,$2,$6,$7,$8,$9}' \

FS="\t" months FS="," data_table

The result was 47 defective records out of 18488, not a bad error rate but avoidable if the Day, Month and Year fields had been built directly from Date, or the other way around.

Last update: 2020-04-15

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License