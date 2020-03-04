For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Moving averages with AWK

Moving averages can be used to smooth out some of the variation in a data series. The chart below shows the monthly average prices of West Texas intermediate crude oil over a 5-year period. The black line connects raw data points, and the (smoother) red line connects averages of every 5-month period, plotted at the middle month of the 5.

There are a number of ways to calculate moving averages with AWK. The method I'll demonstrate here is based on an ingenious command from Norwegian mathematician Håkon Hægland in a 2014 Stack Overflow post. I'll start with the simple, tab-separated file "demo":

Below is a basic AWK command for generating the 5-point averages at each of the plotting (middle) points. (The command is explained in detail at the bottom of this page.)

That's sort of a "core" result. It would be better to see the 5-point averages in the context of the original table, so I'll tweak the AWK command:

The next tweak is for realism. Most data tables have header lines, so I'll add a header to "demo" and rename it "demo1":

Rather than re-build the AWK command, I'll feed it "demo1" with the header stripped off, after generating a header line for the output table:

A final tweak is to replace the "2", "3" and "5" in the AWK command, which are specifically for a 5-point moving average. To generalise I'll put the moving-window size in a variable "n" at the start of the AWK command, and get the middle point "m" by calculation in the BEGIN statement. I can also note in the header line the window size and the field in which it moves:

I couldn't possibly remember that long command, so I've put it in a shell function, "ma", with arguments for filename, window size and field to be moving-averaged. Note that the AWK command is written to work on tab-separated tables with a single header line and no missing values:

ma [filename] [window size] [field]



ma() { printf "$(head -1 $1)\tMA($2 on fld $3)

"; tail -n +2 "$1" | awk -v n="$2" -v FLD="$3" 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"; m=int((n+1)/2)} {a[NR]=$FLD; sum+=$FLD} NR<m {print $0 FS} NR>=m {b[++i]=$0} NR>n {sum-=a[NR-n]} NR>=n {c[++k]=sum/n} END {for (j=1;j<=k+(n-m);j++) print b[j],c[j]}'; }

The screenshot below shows "ma" doing 5-day moving averages on two different fields in "test" (some daily temperature data from a previous BASHing data post).

awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} \

{a[NR]=$2; sum+=$2} \

NR>=3 {b[++i]=$1} \

NR>5 {sum-=a[NR-5]} \

NR>=5 {c[++k]=sum/5} \

END {for (j=1;j<=k;j++) print b[j],c[j]}' demo

