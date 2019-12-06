For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Another surprising AWK trick

This trick was nicely demonstrated in a solution to a Stack Overflow question back in 2015. Given the string:

no change of listener transaction id for last 0 checks (rid=971489 lid=970863)

how to get the difference between the "rid" and "lid" numbers? One of the posted answers was remarkably simple:

And I can make that even simpler:

At first glance this makes no sense, because field 2 in the string is "971489 lid" and field 3 is "970863)":

So why is AWK ignoring everything but the numbers in returning "626"? Because "Strings are converted to numbers and numbers are converted to strings, if the context of the awk program demands it". In this case AWK is told to subtract field 3 from field 2. Subtraction being a numbers operation, AWK treats the strings in the fields as numbers, and since " lid" and ")" aren't numbers, they're ignored.

This string-as-number trick only works, however, if the string begins with a number. Embedded numbers are treated as non-numbers:

When operating on numbers that don't lead the strings, it's best to use the FPAT method explained in a previous BASHing data post:

awk -v RS="" -v FPAT="[0-9]+" '{count=1; for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) {count*=$i; total+=count}} END {print total+1}' riddle

Last update: 2019-12-06

The blog posts on this website are licensed under a

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License