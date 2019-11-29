For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Data validation on entry with YAD

The best way to clean a data table? Clean the data before it gets entered.

A straightforward method is to build and check a stand-alone lookup list, then enforce the use of that lookup list for data entry. It may not be possible to do this for every field in the data table, but for a field with only a limited number of potential entries, a lookup list can save a lot of data cleaning work in future.

For data entry I've mainly used YAD dialogs. The YAD "form" dialog offers two simple ways to bring the authority of a lookup list into data entry, as demonstrated below. For more on the form dialog and how to use it, see this 2014 article on the Linux Rain website.

Drop-down list. Here's a couple of lookup lists, "vegetables" and "fruits":

vegetables:



asparagus

aubergine

broccoli

brussel sprouts

cabbage

cauliflower

cucumber



fruits:



apple

apricot

banana

blackberry

blueberry

cherry

coconut

cranberry

This YAD command turns the items in each lookup list into a drop-down list of mandatory choices:

yad --form --columns=2 --item-separator="," \

--field="Veg":CB --field="Fruit":CB \

"$(paste -s -d"," < vegetables)" "$(paste -s -d"," < fruits)"

If the data enterer doesn't actually have to choose an item from the drop-down list, the default choice can be a blank line or something like "null" as the first item in the lookup list:

vegetables-null:



null

asparagus

aubergine

broccoli

brussel sprouts

cabbage

cauliflower

cucumber



fruits-blank:



#blank

apple

apricot

banana

blackberry

blueberry

cherry

coconut

cranberry

Completion. If the lookup list is large and the resulting drop-down would be awkwardly long, a risky alternative is to use the "completion" feature of the form dialog. As the user types an entry into the field box, YAD selects and presents the matching entries from the lookup list. Note that the matching is case-insensitive, and that a blank line or "null" isn't needed for the "no choice" case because the default entry for completion is an empty string:

yad --form --columns=2 --item-separator="," \

--field="Veg":CE --field="Fruit":CE \

"$(paste -s -d"," < vegetables)" "$(paste -s -d"," < fruits)"

The completion alternative is risky because whatever the user enters in the field box will be returned by YAD — there's no way to restrict the user's entries to the ones in the lookup list.

Contingent lookup lists. A limitation of YAD dialogs for data entry is that there's no easy way to make the lookup list for field B contingent on a selection made in field A. My own workaround has been to put each lookup list in a separate YAD dialog. The output from dialog A is used in a shell script to select the lookup list for dialog B. Here's a simple script to demonstrate:

Note: For demo purposes I put the "vegetables" and "fruits" lookup lists in my home directory



#!/bin/bash



choice=$(yad --form --text="Choose food category:" --item-separator="," \

--field="":CB "Vegetables,Fruits" | sed 's/|$//')



case $choice in

Vegetables) foodlist=$(paste -s -d"," < vegetables);;

Fruits) foodlist=$(paste -s -d"," < fruits);;

esac



result=$( yad --form --text="Choose $choice item:" --item-separator="," \

--field="":CB "$foodlist" | sed 's/|$//')



yad --text-info <<<"You chose $result"



exit

First dialog closes, second dialog opens...

Click "OK" or press Enter, and this second dialog closes. A YAD "text-info" window opens...

