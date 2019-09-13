For a full list of BASHing data blog posts see the index page.

Add leading zeroes that aren't really leading

A leading zero can be a useful addition to a number string, and there are several ways to add one or more leading zeroes on the command line. The addition is a little less straightforward if the leading zero sits inside a non-numeric string. This post deals with a couple of such cases.

Fixed-length strings like motor vehicle registration codes often contain leading zeroes. Suppose I want to generate a list of the first 11 codes in the series shown in the image above, namely TUS000 to TUS010. A simple method is to use BASH brace expansion:

for i in {000..10}; do printf "%s

" "TUS$i"; done

The seq command can also do leading zeroes with its -w option. Adding a string before each number is a bit trickier:

echo -e "TUS$(seq -s "

TUS" -w 000 10)"

AWK is usually my first choice for reformatting existing strings so that internal numbers have leading zeroes, for example converting YYYY-M(M)-D(D) dates to ISO 8601 format YYYY-MM-DD:

awk -F"\t" 'NR==1 {print} \

> NR>1 {split($2,a,"-"); split($3,b,"-"); \

> printf("%s\t%s-%02d-%02d\t%s-%02d-%02d

", \

> $1,a[1],a[2],a[3],b[1],b[2],b[3])}' file

In the example below, a suitable choice of field separators makes the reformatting job easier:

awk -F"[X:]" '{printf("%sX%02d:%s

",$1,$2,$3)}' list

