Leading and trailing whitespace

Googling the phrase "trailing whitespace" is like googling "coffee stains": you mainly get "how to remove" recipes.

There are procedures for deleting trailing whitespace in C, Python, Vim, PHP, Java, Visual Studio, R, C++, JavaScript, etc etc. Nobody wants trailing whitespace in their code, and in a Coding Horror blog post ten years ago, Jeff Atwood called it — a bit melodramatically — "The Silent Killer".

In my data auditing, though, trailing (and leading) whitespace is no big deal within data items in data tables. The worst it does is needlessly "pseudo-duplicate" a data item, making cleaning advisable. Here's a real-world example from a tally I did in May:

Just to be clear, by "whitespace" I mean the ASCII blank space: hex 20, Unicode U+0020, the character you get when pressing the spacebar on a keyboard:

Other kinds of whitespace, like non-breaking spaces, I detect and treat as gremlin characters.

Finding and visualising leading/trailing whitespace within data items. For demonstration purposes I'll use the comma-separated table "fileB". It has whitespace leading and trailing as well as inside its data items:

My finder/visualiser has the following AWK command at its core:

awk '{for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) \

{if ($i ~ /^[ ]+/ || $i ~ /[ ]+$/) \

print "line "NR", field "i":

["$i"]"}}'

To make the command more easily usable I've saved it in a function, "letrwh", in which the table's field separator, whatever it is, is given to the function as the second argument:

letrwh() { awk -v FS="$2" '{for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) \

{if ($i ~ /^[ ]+/ || $i ~ /[ ]+$/) \

print "line "NR", field "i":

["$i"]"}}' "$1"; }

Removing leading/trailing whitespace. When I'm auditing data, the finder/visualiser is handy for identifying scattered instances of leading/trailing whitespace, which can then be individually reported or edited away. If I want to get rid of all the leading/trailing whitespace within fields in a data table, I need a command that acts like the "TRIM" function in individual cells in a spreadsheet. This is not the same as deleting leading/trailing whitespace from whole lines, and again a field-by-field solution is safest:

awk '{for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) gsub(/^[ ]+|[ ]+$/,"",$i); print}'

I've saved that basic command in the function "delfldspa" with the field separator again as second argument:

delfldspa() { awk -v sep="$2" 'BEGIN{FS=OFS=sep} \

{for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) \

gsub(/^[ ]+|[ ]+$/,"",$i); print}' "$1" > "clean_$1"; }

Here's the function at work on "fileB":

