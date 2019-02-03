For a full list of BASHing data blog posts, see the index page.

Comparing fields across two tables

It's a shell-user's axiom: if you find yourself typing certain commands again and again, script them.

The data-auditing job I was doing (again and again) was to compare the same field in two different tab-separated tables, looking for differences in the "same" data items. Below are two example tables. This is "fileA":

localID lastName firstName email RolKiC0h Albrecht Rosie albrecht@yahoo.com k1QZrQIu Laursdatter Zeynep zeyneplaursdatter@gmail.com TRcdUSJC Torres Alex alextorres@gmail.com 9dYfqWpZ Fournier Malo malo.fournier@gmail.com MDCZit6k Rault Alpinien alpinienrault@laposte.net ueJ7isSW Yildirim Aaron aaron.yildirim@yahoo.com rVoJHkp0 Martinez Enrique martinez@telefonica.es CjJuijEO Osińska Marta osinska@poczta.onet.pl

and this is "fileB":

donation email localID 5 sagalundquist@hotmail.se DEn1MoBz 10 zeyneplaursdatter@gmail.com k1QZrQIu 15 aaron.yildirim@yahoo.com ueJ7isSW 10 emartinez2129@gmail.com rVoJHkp0 20 alpinienrault@laposte.net MDCZit6k 10 malo.fournier@gmail.com 9dYfqWpZ 10 saunier@free.fr AjO6M0Tx 15 albrechtrosie4@gmail.com RolKiC0h

Each person in these tables has a unique localID. The question is, is the person's email address different in the two files? With these two tables, you can answer that question just by looking (there are two changes of email address), but the files I audit might have 100+ fields and several million records. Finding differences by eye is out of the question. To look for differences between large files I use a 3-step strategy, described below.

Pick and check a unique identifier (UI) field. In the example, the localID field will do this job. Unfortunately, in some of the data tables I audit, the "unique" ID isn't unique at all because of duplication or pseudo-duplication of records. After selecting a candidate UI field, I always check it for uniqueness. I first get a numbered list of fields from the header line of each table

and then use the field numbers to cut out the UI fields (here, localID) from the two tables and check them for uniqueness. If the line count of duplicates is greater than zero in either table, I try to fix the duplication or pseudo-duplication problem before going any further. Note also that the name of the UI field is the same in the examples, but it might be different in the two tables I'm comparing in an audit.

Select out the common records. Next, I build a list of the localIDs shared by the two tables, using comm -12. The list is saved as the temp file "commonIDs".

I then use the list of common IDs to select comparable records in the two tables. For small files this could be done with grep -f, but as I showed in an earlier BASHing data post, AWK is much quicker with big files. In the same command chain, the tables (now without header lines) are sorted by their localID fields.

Test for field differences. Now for the field comparison, which I do with AWK after paste-ing together one of the localID fields and the two fields to be compared. I first count the lines where there are differences. If there aren't many such lines, I print the results to screen.

Scripting. That's the overall strategy, and below is the rough-as-guts script, "compare2", that's based on it. The working directory for the script is the one containing the two files to be compared. The script allows me to compare a series of field pairs in succession, either printing each to screen, saving each as an appropriately named file, or both.

#!/bin/bash



read -p "Enter first filename: " file1

flds1=$(head -n 1 "$file1" | tr '\t' '

' | nl | pr -t -2)

echo "$flds1"

read -p "Select number of UI field: " ui1

uniqchk1=$(cut -f"$ui1" "$file1" | sort | uniq -D | wc -l)

if [ "$uniqchk1" -gt 0 ]; then

echo "That UI field contains duplicates. Exiting." && exit

else

read -p "Enter second filename: " file2

flds2=$(head -n 1 "$file2" | tr '\t' '

' | nl | pr -t -2)

echo "$flds2"

read -p "Select number of UI field: " ui2

uniqchk2=$(cut -f"$ui2" "$file2" | sort | uniq -D | wc -l)

if [ "$uniqchk2" -gt 0 ]; then

echo "That UI field contains duplicates. Exiting." && exit

else

while true; do

comm -12 <(tail -n +2 "$file1" | cut -f"$ui1" | sort) \

<(tail -n +2 "$file2" | cut -f"$ui2" | sort) > /tmp/commonIDs

awk -F"\t" -v U="$ui1" 'FNR==NR {a[$0]; next} $U in a' \

/tmp/commonIDs "$file1" | sort -t $'\t' -k"$ui1" > /tmp/common"$file1"

awk -F"\t" -v U="$ui2" 'FNR==NR {a[$0]; next} $U in a' \

/tmp/commonIDs "$file2" | sort -t $'\t' -k"$ui2" > /tmp/common"$file2"

echo "$flds1"

read -p "Select number of field to be compared in first file: " fld1

echo "$flds2"

read -p "Select number of field to be compared in second file: " fld2

diffs=$(paste <(cut -f"$ui1","$fld1" /tmp/common"$file1") \

<(cut -f"$fld2" /tmp/common"$file2") | awk -F"\t" '$2 != $3')

diffscount=$(echo "$diffs" | wc -l)

echo "There are $diffscount lines with differences in that field.

1. Print these lines to screen

2. Save these lines to a file

3. Do both

4. Exit"

read -p "Choose action (1-4): " foo

case $foo in

1) echo "$diffs";;

2) echo "$diffs" > "$file1"-$(head -n 1 "$file1" | cut -f"$fld1")_vs_"$file2"-$(head -n 1 "$file2" | cut -f"$fld2");;



3) echo "$diffs" && echo "$diffs" > "$file1"-$(head -n 1 "$file1" | cut -f"$fld1")_vs_"$file2"-$(head -n 1 "$file2" | cut -f"$fld2");;



4) rm /tmp/common* && exit;;

esac

read -p "Check another pair of fields? (y/n)" zaz

case $zaz in

n) rm /tmp/common* && exit;;

y) continue;;

esac

done

fi

fi



rm /tmp/common*



exit

Last update: 2019-02-03